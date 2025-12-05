'Emily in Paris' Star Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan For Alleged Drug Smuggling

Jeremy O. Harris, a Tony-nominated playwright and actor, is reportedly in custody in Japan on suspicion of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country ... because customs officials at an airport say they found Ecstasy in his carry-on.

Jeremy was stopped at Naha Airport on Okinawa island after flying in from Taiwan on November 16 ... and he's been detained ever since ... according to Japanese authorities.

Customs officials say officers found 780 milligrams of MDMA in Jeremy's carry-on tote bag ... and he was arrested on suspicion of violating Japan's Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act.

Jeremy was traveling to Japan from the United Kingdom ... arriving in Okinawa after a layover in Taiwan.

Japan is super tough on drugs ... they've been known to prosecute folks for even the smallest of illegal substances, particularly narcotics.

Hell, even Paul McCartney was arrested for marijuana possession at Tokyo's Narita airport way back in January 1980 ... he was detained and then deported. BTW ... Paul had half a pound of weed in his luggage, which he said was for personal use. 😲

Jeremy is known for his Tony-nominated "Slave Play" and appearances in the HBO Max series "Gossip Girl" and the Netflix series "Emily in Paris."