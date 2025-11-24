Police Arrest Alleged Ryan Wedding Accomplice, FBI Still Hunting Alleged Kingpin

The walls appear to be closing in on Canadian Olympian turned alleged drug kingpin Ryan Wedding ... the FBI says one of his top associates has been arrested up north, and is facing charges for cocaine trafficking and money laundering.

Rasheed Pascua Hossain, a 32-year-old from Vancouver, known by the alias "JP Morgan," was taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Friday.

Hossain has been a wanted man since October 28, 2025, when a warrant for his arrest was issued in a U.S. federal court in California.

He's accused of laundering money for the organization.

The official FBI profile for Hossain now reads, "Captured."

As significant as his arrest is, 44-year-old Wedding -- who competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City -- is the head of the snake and the guy the FBI badly wants in custody.

Last week, FBI Director Kash Patel compared Wedding to a "modern-day" version of notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

In addition to allegedly distributing over 130k pounds of coke a year into the United States (and then Canada), Wedding is accused of ordering a hit on a federal witness who was set to testify against him.

U.S. AG Pam Bondi says the witness was murdered in Medellin earlier this year.