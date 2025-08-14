Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Federal Agent Assaulted With Sandwich on Camera, D.C. Man Chased, Charged

D.C. Crime Crackdown Federal Agent Takes Sandwich to the Chest ... Take That, B*TCH!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Man-Who-Threw-Sandwich-at-Federal-Agents

A Washington, D.C. man clearly thinks the deployment of federal agents on the streets is a bunch of baloney ... a move that doesn't cut the mustard -- and, he used a delicious projectile to make his feelings obvious.

New video has surfaced online from earlier this week ... showing a man in the nation's capital screaming in the face of a federal law enforcement officer.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Check out the clip ... the citizen's clearly blowing up at the guy -- but, the Customs and Border Protection agent doesn't move a muscle until he's hit in the chest with a ham-maker.

The agent takes the sammy to the body pretty hard ... and, the chase is on -- with multiple officers chasing Tom Bready down the street.

guy gets arrested for throwing sandwich at federal agents getty 2
Getty

The suspect -- who police have identified as Sean Charles Dunn -- was eventually tracked down, arrested and charged Wednesday with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers of the United States.

Huk Hogan-INLINE-HULU

According to CNN, Dunn allegedly called the officers "fascists" and yelled, “Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” Others have posted longer footage showing what led up to the confrontation.

guy gets arrested for throwing sandwich at federal agents getty 4
Getty

President Donald Trump's decision to set up federal patrols of D.C. after a former DOGE employee, self-nicknamed Big Balls, was badly beaten in the city just last week has proven controversial ... with videos surfacing of cops rousting smokers on a porch rather than taking down hardened gangbangers and drug kingpins.

There's a lot of tension in the city right now ... but, we hope people will just make sandwiches -- not war!

Related articles