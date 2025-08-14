Federal Agent Assaulted With Sandwich on Camera, D.C. Man Chased, Charged

A Washington, D.C. man clearly thinks the deployment of federal agents on the streets is a bunch of baloney ... a move that doesn't cut the mustard -- and, he used a delicious projectile to make his feelings obvious.

New video has surfaced online from earlier this week ... showing a man in the nation's capital screaming in the face of a federal law enforcement officer.

Check out the clip ... the citizen's clearly blowing up at the guy -- but, the Customs and Border Protection agent doesn't move a muscle until he's hit in the chest with a ham-maker.

The agent takes the sammy to the body pretty hard ... and, the chase is on -- with multiple officers chasing Tom Bready down the street.

The suspect -- who police have identified as Sean Charles Dunn -- was eventually tracked down, arrested and charged Wednesday with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers of the United States.

According to CNN, Dunn allegedly called the officers "fascists" and yelled, “Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” Others have posted longer footage showing what led up to the confrontation.

President Donald Trump's decision to set up federal patrols of D.C. after a former DOGE employee, self-nicknamed Big Balls, was badly beaten in the city just last week has proven controversial ... with videos surfacing of cops rousting smokers on a porch rather than taking down hardened gangbangers and drug kingpins.