Sha'Carri Richardson Calls Christian Coleman 'Coward' During Arrest, Police Video Shows

Sha'Carri Richardson clearly didn't have much remorse in the immediate aftermath of shoving Christian Coleman into a wall ... as new police video shows she not only lied about the incident to cops, but repeatedly called her Team USA star boyfriend "a coward."

The frenetic scene unfolded on July 27 at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport ... just minutes after Richardson was seen getting physical with Coleman during a dispute near a security checkpoint.

Port of Seattle Police Department body camera footage shows multiple officers arriving at the site to question Richardson and Coleman about the altercation ... which seemed to bother the Olympic gold medalist.

She looked annoyed, tried to downplay the tiff over and over again ... and insisted she never put her hands on Coleman.

"We had an argument," she said. "I'll be honest about that. We had an argument -- that's pretty much it."

She stated the quarrel all stemmed from "lies" Coleman had told her ... but she was adamant, "I didn't touch him."

When cops, though, said surveillance video told a different story, she appeared to become enraged with her boyfriend.

The police video shows she yelled, "You're a coward," while also telling someone in the area, "This is the position Christian Coleman put me into ... because he's a coward."

At one point, she could be heard in the video telling Christian, "I will never f*** with you again."

For Coleman's part, the police video shows he told at least one officer the tiff with his girlfriend never turned physical.

Richardson was ultimately placed in handcuffs on a charge of fourth degree domestic violence assault ... and she spent nearly a full day in jail before being released.

Instagram/@itsshacarri

She remained mum on the matter until Monday night -- when she said in an Instagram video she was seeking outside help. On Tuesday, she issued an apology to Coleman.