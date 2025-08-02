Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson Arrested for Assault at Seattle Airport

Sha'Carri Richardson Olympian Arrested for Assault

By TMZ Staff
Published
shacarri richardson main getty
Getty

Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, fellow athlete Christian Coleman.

The Team USA Olympic sprinter was taken into custody on Sunday at SeaTac Airport in Washington State after a TSA agent reported a woman assaulting a man while leaving the security checkpoint, an incident report obtained by TMZ says.

christian coleman shacarri richardson sub getty swipe
Getty

The reporting officer says they reviewed security footage showing a verbal altercation escalating into a physical one when Richardson shoved "Coleman hard enough that it [sent] him crashing into a nearby column."

The officer says Coleman tried walking away from his girlfriend of 2 years, but she continued following him and again pushed him "hard enough that it [sent] him flying a few feet away."

Police say the altercation progressed when Coleman returned to the TSA screening lanes "in an attempt to get help," during which footage shows Richardson following him and throwing a pair of headphones, striking him.

Getty

The responding officer developed probable cause after reviewing the footage, and placed Richardson into custody. She was booked into the SCORE jail and charged with 4th-degree assault.

In an interview with police, Both Richardson and Coleman denied any physical altercation, and Coleman "declined to be a victim" or to press charges, per the report.

shacarri richardson christian coleman split sub getty swipe
Getty

It's not clear when Richardson was released, but Sha'Carri and Coleman both participated in a track event Thursday in Oregon.

