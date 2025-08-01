Gilbert Arenas Says He's Snitching, Won't Go Back To Jail After Gambling Arrest

Play video content YouTube/@NochillGilzero

Gilbert Arenas is making it clear he has no plans to return to jail after his arrest this week ... saying he plans to sing like a canary, and save his own ass!

The former NBA star, who is accused of running an illegal gambling operation, spoke about the crazy situation on a live stream Thursday night, and it's obvious Gil ain't sweatin' the charges.

"Good luck in court. I'm pretty sure I ain't gonna be there when it's starting to go, cause, yeah, I'm snitching."

The 43-year-old bailed out on Wednesday after posting $50K. Gil revealed authorities took his passport before springing him, although he's got a backup plan.

"You gotta have two [passports]," Arenas said. "You think I'm dumb?"

In an odd coincidence, Gil said he knew one of the cops who cuffed him, revealing they hooped together as kids.

"This is the only time you actually stopped me, brother," he said. "This is the best d[efense] you done had ever since we was little."

As for Gil's main takeaway from the ordeal?

"Don't get arrested if you gotta use the restroom, man," Arenas said.

Im Back on the Streets 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me ' just rented the house' Wasnt apart pic.twitter.com/ALjozzhzoY — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) July 31, 2025 @NoChillGilZero

The 3x All-Star pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.