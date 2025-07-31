Ex-NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Dances As He Leaves Jail, See The Video

Gilbert Arenas was one happy camper leaving jail Wednesday after his arrest for allegedly hosting high-stakes illegal poker games.

Video posted to X shows the former NBA star dancing and pumping his fists in the air, while making his way down flights of stairs outside what appears to be a detention facility in Los Angeles.

Im Back on the Streets 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me ' just rented the house' Wasnt apart pic.twitter.com/ALjozzhzoY — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) July 31, 2025 @NoChillGilZero

The camera woman filming Arenas -- dressed in a t-shirt and shorts -- playfully says "Free" and "you better not" as Arenas draws closer to her.

When he's almost on top of the camera, Arenas flashes a big smile and states, "They can't hold me," after he posted $50,000 bond.

As we reported ... the former Washington Wizards guard and 5 accomplices rented out his Encino mansion to hold high-stakes card games from September 2021 to July 2022, according to federal prosecutors.

The feds say Arenas hired someone to help turn his crib into a gambling den and make money collecting rent.

What's more, Arenas' cohorts allegedly hired waitresses, chefs, valets and security guards to make the games more enticing to gamblers so they would come back.

Prosecutors say Arenas and the others profited off the illegal operation by collecting a "rake," which is a fee the house charged from each pot either as a percentage or a fixed amount per hand.