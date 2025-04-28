Alijah Arenas Walking, Talking After Cybertruck Crash, Remains Hospitalized

Alijah Arenas' condition is improving to the point where he has been able to walk and talk after wrecking his Cybertruck last week ... but the 18-year-old still has a lengthy journey before getting back to 100%, according to the young hooper's loved ones.

A rep for the Arenas and Govan families tells TMZ Sports ... "Although Alijah has shown significant improvement following the traumatic experience, he still has a long road to full recovery due to severe smoke inhalation."

Play video content TMZSports.com

"He was able to walk on his own and speak with his mother, Laura Govan, and his father, Gilbert Arenas, by his side. Alijah remains hospitalized under close observation, with additional testing still underway. The families continue to ask for privacy and ongoing prayers during this critical time."

High levels of carbon dioxide indicate Alijah likely inhaled a great deal of smoke before good Samaritans were able to extract him from the mangled vehicle, which was wrapped around a tree.

The medical condition also underscores how serious the situation was ... and how the outcome could've been far worse.

Of course, Alijah crashed his dad Gilbert Arenas' Tesla into a fire hydrant and a tree around 4:55 AM on Thursday morning. Police believe speed (the Cybertruck is super powerful) was the likely reason for the crash.

The rep for Arenas and Govan also said the fam was "deeply grateful" for the "outpouring of love and support" since the accident.