Gilbert Arenas' H.S. Hoops Star Son, Alijah, Reveals He's Signing Deal W/ Adidas

SHOOTIN' FOR THE MOON
There will be no Jump Men or Swooshes in Alijah Arenas' future ... Gilbert Arenas' high school basketball star son tells TMZ Sports he's signing a contract with Adidas!!

The McDonald's All-American said out at LAX this week he's planning to follow in his dad's footsteps and ink an endorsement deal with the three stripes.

No word yet on what the monetary numbers on the pact will be ... but Adidas has given Gilbert millions over the years for the rights to his signature shoe -- so we're sure Alijah's pockets will be plenty deep as he gets set to start his college hoops career.

Of course, the 18-year-old appears to be worth any penny Adidas doles out ... as he's grown into arguably the best high school baller in the nation in the last few years.

In fact, he was one of the top scorers at the McDonald's all-star showcase this week ... logging 11 points.

Alijah told us he's super excited to put on a USC Trojans uniform soon ... and then he clearly hopes he'll be on NBA hardwoods not long after that.

As for if he'll be a better pro than his famous father ... check out the clip -- Alijah certainly seems confident he will be!

