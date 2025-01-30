Gilbert Arenas' Son, Alijah, Commits to USC Basketball

Play video content Gil's Arena

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah, a five-star high school basketball recruit, has officially decided on his future ... announcing his commitment to the USC Trojans!!

The 6'6" guard revealed his choice on Thursday during his dad's "Gil's Arena" podcast ... by calling his future coach, Eric Musselman, to let him know he's joining the program.

Alijah then removed his jacket to show off his new Trojans jersey ... solidifying his spot as Coach Musselman's highest-ranked recruit at USC.

"You go celebrate with your family," Musselman shouted.

"Cannot wait ... thanks for trusting us! Love that you're staying in Los Angeles!"

Everyone on the set went nuts after Alijah went public with his decision, especially former NBA player Nick Young, who played college ball at USC.

It had to be a tough process for the 17-year-old hooper -- he received offers from other top basketball programs as well ... including Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky.

There's a ton of hype surrounding the kid -- he's one of the top-ranked recruits in the country ... and in three years on varsity, has averaged 31.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.



Alijah's basketball genes obviously come from his three-time NBA All-Star pops ... who now refuses to play against him in one-on-one.