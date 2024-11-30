Gilbert Arenas' Son, Alijah, Says He Could Beat Ex-NBA Star In 1-On-1

I Can Beat My Dad In 1-On-1

Gilbert Arenas' high school superstar son, Alijah, tells TMZ Sports he'd wreck pops in 1-on-1 right now ... but the only problem?? He claims the ex-NBA star is ducking him!!

We caught up with the Arenas fam at LAX recently ... and asked who currently holds the bragging rights on the court.

"You gonna answer that?" Gilbert asked Alijah with a smirk. "He ain't got a win yet!"

But here's the thing -- while Agent Zero still has an unblemished record, it certainly needs an asterisk.

"He be ducking," Alijah said. "He ain't gon' beat me now, but he had it back then."

Gilbert didn't hesitate to admit the truth ... acknowledging they stopped competing when he realized Alijah could hand him an L.

FYI, Alijah is a real problem on the court -- the 6'6" guard is ranked 4th in ESPN's Top 60 in the 2026 Class ... and has a 94 scouting grade. He's also ranked No. 1 in his position.

He's received offers from college basketball programs including Arizona, Cal, and Alabama ... but told us he's still figuring out where he'll call home.

As for dad, the 42-year-old guard was a three-time All-Star, won the Most Improved Player award and set numerous records throughout his career.