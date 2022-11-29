Quentin Miller Rants Over Nas, Drake 'Ghostwriting' Accusations

Play video content @quentinmiller__

Rapper Quentin Miller seems to be at his wit's end with the music industry ... and it's all over his collaborations with the likes of Nas, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign and most infamously, Drake!!!

In a fiery IG Live rant on Tuesday, QM nearly blew a gasket reacting to criticism over the Nas collaboration ... having earned a credit on his "King's Disease II" album without actually appearing on the song.

QM explained Hit-Boy invited him to the studio as he and Nas were completing the project, where he bounced a few ideas for the song "The Pressure."

In October, QM was a guest on Rory & MAL's podcast where he was running down his industry credits.

Wait Quentin Miller writing for Nas? Why no one talking about this pic.twitter.com/EtnrBSONPt — Alijah ⁶𓅓🧣 (@Drakesoldmore) November 27, 2022 @Drakesoldmore

It was QM's raps that were centered between Drake and Meek Mill's notorious 2015 beef and QM thinks his association still plays a part in his stigma through the music industry ... which he threatened to leave altogether.

He finished the rant not caring if he ever got a high-profile collaboration and denounced the ghostwriter title once and for all.

Drake and 21 Savage recently admitted to writing each other's verses for their "Her Loss" album ... with very little criticism.