Alijah Arenas Out Of Coma, Making 'Significant' Progress After Cybertruck Crash

Incredible update on Alijah Arenas -- the high school basketball star and USC commit is out of his coma and making strides in his recovery just 24 hours after his terrifying Cybertruck crash.

An Arenas family rep shared the positive news just minutes ago ... saying the 18-year-old's development has been "remarkable and hopeful."

The statement said Arenas remains intubated ... but at one point, was able to open his eyes and write on a piece of paper to ask if anyone was hurt as a result of the accident.

Arenas' parents, Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan, have remained by his side during his recovery ... as well as his siblings and other family members.

The family also shared a statement from one of the Good Samaritans who helped get Arenas out of the vehicle ... praising their actions as "miraculous."

"I remember hearing banging on the car window, but I couldn’t see anything because the smoke was so thick," the hero said. "That’s when I realized someone was inside. I tried to break the window, but it wouldn't give. Then I saw one of the windows was cracked just enough and we used everything we had to bend it and pull him out. The car was on fire. We just knew we had to get him out."

