Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. Sends Message To NBA Teams, 'I'ma Be Whatever You Need!'

'I'ma Be Whatever You Need!!!'

Now that Walter Clayton Jr.'s a national champion, the Florida superstar is ready to turn his attention toward the NBA ... and he's promising any team that picks him in this summer's draft will be getting "a winning player."

The Gators guard made the guarantee to TMZ Sports while he was working a ceremonial shift at a Gainesville Raising Cane's alongside his teammates Thomas Haugh and Alijah Martin.

Clayton Jr. told us he's sure NBA general managers will be getting a point guard who's going to "be whatever you need me to be for the team" if they select him in June.

"I'm just worried about winning," he added.

Clayton Jr. had been projected as a second-round pick prior to Florida's magical NCAA tournament run ... but after he lit up teams nightly during the big dance -- many pundits now have him slated to go in the first 15-or-so picks.

Clayton Jr. said he'll formally focus on the draft process beginning next week.