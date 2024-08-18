U.S. Soccer Tierna Davidson Raves About Olympics Experience, Snoop Dogg And Food!

Play video content TMZSports.com

U.S. soccer star Tierna Davidson is back home after helping the women's soccer team secure their fifth Olympic gold medal ... and she tells TMZ Sports the whole experience was unforgettable!!

We sat down with the 25-year-old NY/NJ Gotham FC center back as she was working an honorary shift at a Raising Canes in New York ... and she spoke at length about her time in the City of Lights.

For starters ... she spotted a ton of celebrities at her games -- she was even able to squeeze in a brief conversation with legendary women's basketball coach Dawn Staley!!!

"I saw Snoop Dogg at one of our games," she said. "So that was cool. I heard Tom Cruise was at one of our games as well. Didn't get to meet them, but so very special to have people from our country cheering us on. At the end of the gold medal match, I was able to meet the second gentleman [Doug Emhoff]. So that was also pretty special."

During her downtime ... Davidson got to explore Paris and see all it had to offer -- and her favorite part??

The food!!!

"Somebody asked me, [and] I immediately thought of the bread and the butter and the cheese," Davidson said. "I think those are products that are made entirely differently in a different country than the U.S., especially in France. So those were some regularly indulged upon delicacies."

We also asked Davidson about her thoughts on the Olympic Village, as it had mixed reviews from the athletes at the games. While Davidson didn't stay at the village -- her team's schedule required them to travel all around France -- she had no complaints about it when she stopped in for a visit.

"It was amazing," she said. "The Olympic Village was beautiful. We didn't get to eat the food, but it was gorgeous, and it was just teeming with athletes from all different countries. It was so fun to meet people and kind of see what the daily life was like in the village."