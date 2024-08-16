Romanian Gymnast Ana Barbosu Kisses Bronze Medal After Jordan Chiles Ruling

Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu is already getting acquainted with her controversial Olympic bronze medal ... putting her lips to the new hardware at a ceremony days after it was stripped from Team USA star Jordan Chiles.

The 18-year-old athlete officially had the award draped around her neck at a presentation in her home country on Friday ... getting a handshake, an official Paris Games poster and a stuffed animal of the Olympic mascot as well.

O momento em que Ana Barbosu recebe sua medalha de bronze!



Ela e Sabrina também ganharam, assim como os outros medalhistas romenos, um carro Hyundai Bayon personalizado, além de seguro de vida e plano de saúde pelos próximos 4 anos. pic.twitter.com/DwWoccsUAz — Sisi • Esportes Olímpicos 🛹 (@sisiesportes) August 16, 2024 @sisiesportes

Barbosu was all smiles during the event ... despite all the drama surrounding the results.

Of course, it stems from the floor competition on Aug. 5 ... when Chiles initially placed fifth, before a review of her routine difficulty later bumped her up to third -- just to have it wiped out after the coach's challenge was determined to have been placed after the allotted 60-second window.

The medal Barbosu was smoochin' on Friday is NOT the same one Chiles received ... as reports say she is still in possession of hers in the States.

As we previously reported, Chiles broke her silence on the matter on Thursday ... and made it sound like she was still holding out hope officials will make things right in her favor.