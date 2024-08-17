Dr. Dre Gets Training Offer From Archery Gold Medalist For 2028 L.A. Games

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Dr. Dre is serious about competing in archery at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, he has a two-time Olympic gold medalist in his corner willing to help him bring home the gold!!

Justin Huish -- a fellow Cali native -- was thrilled after the hip hop icon revealed he wants to participate in the Olympics archery event in four years ... telling TMZ Sports he believes he can succeed -- even at 59 years of age.

"Anyone can do it at any age. There's not really an age limit," Huish said. "You can be a phenom and you don't really know."

Huish -- who recently competed in the Outdoor Nationals in Texas -- feels it makes sense for him to link up with Dre to help him achieve his dreams ... and they both live in SoCal, so traveling is no issue.

"I'll come to your house," the 49-year-old said, "I will train you. I will dedicate my time to train with you."

On top of that, Huish -- who won two Olympic golds in archery -- said he could get Dr. Dre in contact with the right people, including Team USA coaches.

"If you're really serious about this, hit me up. We'll make it happen!"

Huish -- who missed the Tokyo Olympics -- is also looking to compete in the 2028 Games, especially since it's on "home soil."

Hopefully, we see these two letting the arrows fly together here soon.