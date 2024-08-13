Dr. Dre Plans To Try Out For Archery In 2028 LA Olympics

Dr. Dre doesn't just want to perform at the 2028 Olympics -- coming to his city in four short years -- he wants to compete in the Summer Games ... in the archery event!

And, he's "dead ass serious!"

That's what the "Nuthin' But a G thing" rap icon told Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday after the Paris Olympics concluded with an epic closing ceremony on Sunday (which Dre was a part of!).

"I'm try'na try out for the Olympics in 2028," Dr. Dre said.

Volleyball? Basketball? Swimming? Gymnastics? The 100 meter? What sport, Turned asked.

"Archery," the 59-year-old said. "I'm dead ass serious. Yup."

Then, Dre revealed he's been an archer for decades, going back to junior high school ... where he was part of a team. Despite losing interest for some time, Dr. Dre says he's back shooting with his bow and arrow thanks to his son, who got him targets, etc., for Father's Day.

"I have it set up in my back yard and I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet. I practice at 90," Dre said.