Dr. Dre Says Snoop Dogg's Calling Him 'Braveheart' For Olympic Archery Dream

Dr. Dre's training to compete in archery for Team USA at the next Olympics, and his buddy Snoop Dogg's already got the perfect nickname for him ... and it's a nod to Mel Gibson.

The "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" rap icon joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live" and told us all about his plans for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics ... and Snoop's take on his archery aspirations.

Dr. Dre is already manifesting a first-place finish in the Summer Games, telling us he was joking with his crew in the studio ... "You'll be begging me to take off my gold medal!!!" 😆

That's pretty funny, and so is this ... he says Snoop called him up and said all the guys at Snoop's studio are calling Dre "Braveheart."

Dre's actually taking this whole Olympic dream seriously ... with the Games coming to his backyard in L.A., he's got a whole archery training setup in his actual backyard ... and he says he's going to hire a coach.

With 4 years before L.A. '28, Dre is confident he has just enough time to "become outstanding." He says he's been an archer for decades, going back to junior high, and is pretty good at hitting targets from a distance -- but knows it'll take some intense training to hit from Olympic range.

Dre's an icon in Los Angeles, so if he does make Team USA in 2028 it's not a stretch to think he might get another honor ... involving the Olympic torch, and we asked him about that too.