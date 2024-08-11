Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg Perform At Star-Studded Olympic Closing Ceremony

The 2024 Olympics are officially a wrap ... closing a memorable, controversial Paris Games with star-studded performances by Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish and The Red Hot Chili Peppers!

The celebration, which kicked off at the Stade de France Sunday afternoon, saw competitors from across the globe, celebrating their new gold, silver, and bronze hardware, coming together one final time for a variety of big performances from dancers, musicians and more.

🎸 Paris is rising for Phoenix, and floating on Air! Wait, is that an Angèle we see?🎶



The crowd loves it. This is the Stade de Dance! 🪩#Paris2024 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/Q8z8MosZfH — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 11, 2024 @Olympics

The first big act came from French indie band, Phoenix, who performed their big hit, "Lisztomania," as the athletes surrounded the stage. The band later collaborated with Kavinsky for a rendition of the party anthem, "Nightcall."

Then it was time for the big headliners -- Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers -- all who performed on a beach in Los Angeles ... as the proverbial torch was passed to L.A., the host of the upcoming 2028 Summer Games.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked out to one of their classics, "Can't Stop" ... as Eilish performed her latest hit, "BIRDS OF A FEATHER," alongside her band and brother/producer Finneas.

The brother-sister musical duo proudly showed their Team USA support, rocking plenty of red, white and blue as they sang on a lifeguard stand.

Peak Los Angeles, FWIW.

Snoop, who was a constant at various athletic events in Paris the last few weeks, closed out the performances with one of his biggest hits, "Drop It Like It's Hot."

Snoop was then joined by Dr. Dre, as they jammed out to "The One and Only" ... as a fired up crowd jumped up and down.

The 2028 Olympics may be four years away, but Los Angeles has made it clear ... expect star power when the games come stateside!