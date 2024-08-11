Tom Cruise Repels, Parachutes for Olympics Handoff to 2028 L.A. Games

Play video content NBC

Well, we told you so! Tom Cruise did the honors at the end of the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, and it went down exactly like we said it would! And, it was pretty spectacular.

Tom appeared at the top of Stade de France just as H.E.R. wrapped up her amazing rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner," and yes, he repelled down to the floor of the stadium as fans went insane.

Tom walked up to L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who handed him the Olympic flag -- Tom hopped on a motorcycle and rode with the flag on the back outside the stadium.

A video began playing of Tom traversing the streets of Paris, and then riding the chopper into what looked like a cargo jet.

Cut to the back door of the plane opening up, and Tom fearlessly jumped out and free fell for about a minute before pulling the ripcord. He landed safely, messed with some tools, and eventually the camera pulled out and Tom was on the Hollywood sign festooned with the Olympic rings. He then handed the flag off to a cyclist and the flag was passed to a variety of athletes as they ran around the City of Angels.

The video ended and the Red Hot Chili Peppers began playing by the ocean to a group of crazed fans. If this is any indication, 2028 will be awesome.