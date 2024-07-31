Margot Robbie Joins Greta Gerwig, Tom Cruise & More Stars For Olympics Group Pic
MARGOT ROBBIE GROUP OLYMPICS PIC W/ CELEB PALS 📸 ... Gerwig, Cruise & More!!
The 2024 Paris Olympics is serving up some serious star power -- major celebs are getting snap-happy at the hottest ticket in town ... and exhibit A is in this photo right here.
Margot Robbie teamed up with her "Barbie" pal Greta Gerwig for an epic star-studded meet-up bonanza ... which included Tom Cruise and directors Steven Spielberg and Christopher McQuarrie, all of whom came together for a photo-op out in Paris.
It’s a mega celeb line-up all in one shot -- like the iconic 2014 Oscars selfie, but with a more laid-back vibe.
As you can see, Margot's totally glowing -- rocking her pregnancy style like a pro after announcing she’s expecting her first baby with hubby Tom Ackerley earlier this month.
Margot and her celeb crew are obviously in Paris to chill and support the athletes -- Cruise and McQuarrie were even spotted mingling in the crowd at some events.
Spielberg's also kicking back ... after his cameo in an ad promoting the opening ceremony a few weeks ago.
Point being ... the stars are out in the City of Light!