Margot Robbie Joins Greta Gerwig, Tom Cruise & More Stars For Olympics Group Pic

The 2024 Paris Olympics is serving up some serious star power -- major celebs are getting snap-happy at the hottest ticket in town ... and exhibit A is in this photo right here.

Margot Robbie teamed up with her "Barbie" pal Greta Gerwig for an epic star-studded meet-up bonanza ... which included Tom Cruise and directors Steven Spielberg and Christopher McQuarrie, all of whom came together for a photo-op out in Paris.

It’s a mega celeb line-up all in one shot -- like the iconic 2014 Oscars selfie, but with a more laid-back vibe.

As you can see, Margot's totally glowing -- rocking her pregnancy style like a pro after announcing she’s expecting her first baby with hubby Tom Ackerley earlier this month.

Margot and her celeb crew are obviously in Paris to chill and support the athletes -- Cruise and McQuarrie were even spotted mingling in the crowd at some events.

Spielberg's also kicking back ... after his cameo in an ad promoting the opening ceremony a few weeks ago.