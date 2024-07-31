Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Margot Robbie Joins Greta Gerwig, Tom Cruise & More Stars For Olympics Group Pic

MARGOT ROBBIE GROUP OLYMPICS PIC W/ CELEB PALS 📸 ... Gerwig, Cruise & More!!

margot robbie paris celebs olympics
Getty Composite

The 2024 Paris Olympics is serving up some serious star power -- major celebs are getting snap-happy at the hottest ticket in town ... and exhibit A is in this photo right here.

margot robbie Greta Gerwig, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg

Margot Robbie teamed up with her "Barbie" pal Greta Gerwig for an epic star-studded meet-up bonanza ... which included Tom Cruise and directors Steven Spielberg and Christopher McQuarrie, all of whom came together for a photo-op out in Paris.

Celebrities Watch Day Four Of Olympics Gymnastics
Launch Gallery
Celebs Get In On The Action Launch Gallery

It’s a mega celeb line-up all in one shot -- like the iconic 2014 Oscars selfie, but with a more laid-back vibe.

ellen oscars selfie

As you can see, Margot's totally glowing -- rocking her pregnancy style like a pro after announcing she’s expecting her first baby with hubby Tom Ackerley earlier this month.

Margot Robbie Pregnant Belly Wimbledon -- Love All!
Launch Gallery
Love All! Launch Gallery
Getty

Margot and her celeb crew are obviously in Paris to chill and support the athletes -- Cruise and McQuarrie were even spotted mingling in the crowd at some events.

WHAT WENT WRONG
TMZ Studios

Spielberg's also kicking back ... after his cameo in an ad promoting the opening ceremony a few weeks ago.

Point being ... the stars are out in the City of Light!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later