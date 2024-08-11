Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Shirtless Man Climbs Eiffel Tower Hours Before Olympics Closing Ceremony

Paris Olympics Shirtless Dude Scales Eiffel Tower ... Some Parisians Are Real Social Climbers!!!

man climbing eiffel tower

Rock climbing walls are for wusses .... so says a dude who just scaled the Eiffel Tower  ... and the timing of his stunt could not have been worse.

Watch the vid ... the man scales the 330-meter tower, making his way over the blue ring of the Olympics logo ... which is temporarily perched on the famed landmark.

The incident went down Sunday afternoon ... just 3 hours before the start of the Olympics closing ceremony, forcing French police to evacuate the area around the Tower.

Eiffel Tower
istock

It's unclear where the climber kicked off his ascent ... but he was spotted gaining some serious height around the tower's first viewing deck.

Visitors were escorted away by local police around 3 PM ... with some tourists even being stuck on the 2nd floor for around 30 minutes.

Eiffel Tower vollyball
Getty

The Eiffel Tower has been a visible landmark during the Paris Summer Games ... a temporary stadium was built beneath the looming structure for the beach volleyball portion of the competition. It's also served as a backdrop for other events.

It was heavily featured in the opening ceremony, when Celine Dion made her grand return  from one of the tower's viewing areas.

Stade de France
istock

Ahead of Sunday's events, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed 3,000 police officers will be stationed at the Stade de France ... with an additional 20,000 police troops situated throughout the City.

Following the thwarted terror plot on Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour stop in Austria, safety is clearly paramount.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later