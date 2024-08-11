Shirtless Man Climbs Eiffel Tower Hours Before Olympics Closing Ceremony

Rock climbing walls are for wusses .... so says a dude who just scaled the Eiffel Tower ... and the timing of his stunt could not have been worse.

Watch the vid ... the man scales the 330-meter tower, making his way over the blue ring of the Olympics logo ... which is temporarily perched on the famed landmark.

Some guy is climbing on the Olympic Rings at the Eiffel Tower. You can see him on the blue ring.



Tourists are being evacuated for safety. Entry beneath the tower is closed.



He took 'climb the Eiffel Tower' too literally! #Olympics #Paris2024 @NBCOlympics @NBCNews @latimes pic.twitter.com/01BFmJqTOV — kevinwinston (@kevinwinston) August 11, 2024 @kevinwinston

The incident went down Sunday afternoon ... just 3 hours before the start of the Olympics closing ceremony, forcing French police to evacuate the area around the Tower.

It's unclear where the climber kicked off his ascent ... but he was spotted gaining some serious height around the tower's first viewing deck.

Visitors were escorted away by local police around 3 PM ... with some tourists even being stuck on the 2nd floor for around 30 minutes.

The Eiffel Tower has been a visible landmark during the Paris Summer Games ... a temporary stadium was built beneath the looming structure for the beach volleyball portion of the competition. It's also served as a backdrop for other events.

It was heavily featured in the opening ceremony, when Celine Dion made her grand return from one of the tower's viewing areas.

Ahead of Sunday's events, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed 3,000 police officers will be stationed at the Stade de France ... with an additional 20,000 police troops situated throughout the City.