Gators Fans Flood Gainesville Streets To Celebrate Florida National Championship

Florida Gators Fans Flood Gainesville Streets ... Wild Title Celebration!!!

Gators fans stormed Florida streets on Monday night to celebrate the school's national championship ... causing mayhem on roadways near the university's campus for hours.

Check out some of the visuals from downtown Gainesville ... there was a sea of people who left their homes to party with fellow UF supporters after the men's basketball team beat Houston, 65-63, in San Antonio.

For the most part, the crowd seemed behaved ... although there were people seen climbing on light poles -- including a man with a lower leg injury.

No word yet if any arrests were made or citations issued ... we've reached out to the Gainesville Police Department for comment, but haven't heard back yet.

Meanwhile, in Texas, Walter Clayton Jr. and the guys had their own party after finishing off the NCAA tournament with a two-point win.

They were seen poppin' bottles in their locker room in the immediate aftermath of the victory ... before they took a bit of a boat parade down the San Antonio Riverwalk.

They'll be back in Gainesville soon ... and we're sure the festivities will continue once they touch down -- it is, after all, their first title since 2007!

