Alijah Arenas, Gilbert's Son, Seriously Injured In Car Crash, Placed Into Induced Coma

High school basketball phenom Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA superstar Gilbert Arenas, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing his Tesla Cybertruck early Thursday morning ... TMZ Sports has learned.

It's unclear what caused the wreck, but the luxury vehicle was completely mangled on the side of the road of a Los Angeles neighborhood based on images we have viewed.

We're told emergency responders raced to the scene at 4:55 AM -- after fire personnel responded to a "trapped patient" ... but when help arrived, everyone inside the vehicle had already made it out.

We're told the front of the car was ablaze ... and an approximately 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in "serious condition."

According to ESPN, Arenas was placed into an induced coma.

