Speeding SUV Smashes Into Florida Cop Car at High Speed, on Dashcam Video

Two Florida cops came terrifyingly close to death when an SUV barreling down the highway slammed straight into a patrol unit and a disabled car pulled over on the side of the road -- and the whole thing was caught on dashcam video.

The unoccupied sheriff's SUV was parked on the right shoulder in front of another marked police unit and a disabled vehicle, which was occupied by a passenger -- and despite emergency lights flashing, a 35-year-old female driver veered onto the shoulder and slammed straight into the cop vehicle in the rear with full force in Volusia County.

The impact caused the SUV to strike the disabled vehicle too, sending the woman's Hyundai Tucson spinning across three lanes of traffic before it smashed into a guardrail on the other side. The whole thing happened early Sunday around 3 AM.

During the investigation, the driver claimed another vehicle ran her off the road -- but both the Volusia County sheriff's deputy and the Florida Highway Patrol trooper who were present confirmed she was in the only car in the area when the crash happened.

The driver was taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the disabled vehicle didn’t need to be transported, and thankfully, the VSO deputy and trooper weren’t hurt.