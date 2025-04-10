Tyreek Hill's Wife's Mom Told Cops She Was 'So Scared,' 911 Audio Reveals

Play video content

Tyreek Hill's wife's mom dialed 911 on Monday to report the domestic dispute involving the NFL superstar and her daughter ... and in audio of the call, she can be heard telling dispatch she's "so scared."

Alesia Vaccaro placed the call at around 2 PM, according to a Sunny Isles Police Department incident report ... after Hill had gotten irritated with his partner, Keeta, inside their 35th-floor residence over a comment she had made about his parenting ability.

ONLY ON 10: Video obtained exclusively by Local 10 News Wednesday shows Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill looking over edge of balcony while holding his daughter during a reported domestic dispute with his wife. Click here for the latest details: https://t.co/AMpxxcY3Fk pic.twitter.com/Dbiif8232j — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) April 9, 2025 @WPLGLocal10

In the call, Alesia can be heard seemingly arguing with Hill and Keeta ... before turning her attention toward the dispatcher and saying, "they're blaming me for calling the police."

Seconds later, she alleged Hill was "trying to calm it down because he knows he's going to lose his career over this."

She ultimately appeared to plead with officers to hurry to the Florida home ... as she asked, "Where are ya'll?"

"Girl," she continued, "I'm so scared."

Police documents state officers arrived a short time after Vaccaro hit 911 ... and both Keeta and Hill admitted to being in a dispute over a remark Keeta had made about Hill not being involved "enough" with their newborn daughter.

Both, however, said the argument never turned physical ... and no arrests were made and no charges were filed.

Hill's team, the Miami Dolphins, said Wednesday they were aware of the matter but would not have further comment on the issue as they said "police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed."