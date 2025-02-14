Tyreek Hill And Noah Lyles Finally Agree To Race After Months Of Trash Talk

It's finally happening ... Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles and blazing-fast NFL star Tyreek Hill are set to settle their beef on the track -- with the two agreeing to race each other this offseason to determine who has the better wheels!

Speaking with People, the guys announced the race would take place sometime before the U.S. Championships begin in July, where Lyles will be competing. It remains unclear where they'll race.

"This has been an ongoing thing for, quite some time now, and I mean, everybody's seen the back and forth on social media," Hill told the outlet. "I've been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like."

The two have been trash-talking each other for some time. Back in August, the 30-year-old Dolphins receiver took exception to the Olympian saying football players shouldn't consider themselves World Champions, confidently saying he could beat Lyles in a race.

Earlier this month, Lyles took home first place in the 60M race at the New Balance Grand Prix, where he held up a sign stating "Tyreek could never."

Noah Lyles wins his FOURTH straight 60m final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix…plus a little message. 👀



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/QYjkEtqksx — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 2, 2025 @NBCOlympics

"I think it speaks for itself," Lyles said. "Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win"

Perhaps the most consequential detail that's still unknown is the length of the race. 40 yards? 60 meters? 100 meters? The longer the race, the more it'd seem to favor Lyles, who won a gold medal last year in the 100, and is widely considered the fastest man on Earth.

If they do run the 100, Lyles said it wouldn't even be close ... a propect Hill laughed off.

"Hold on, hold on, blowout?!" Hill said. "The only thing that looks like it's blowing out is your hair, so you need to chill."