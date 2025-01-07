Tyreek Hill Did Not Request Trade, Miami Dolphins Brass Says

Tyreek Hill's days in Miami aren't over just yet -- the team's head coach and general manager say they never got a formal trade request from the Dolphins' star receiver after he seemingly told reporters he wanted the hell outta town.

Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel met with the media on Tuesday -- two days after learning they'd be back for the 2025-26 season -- and fielded questions about Hill's future with the org. after he said, "I'm out, bro," following Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Play video content

The third-year head coach said he met with Hill for an hour ... and he felt the frustration from a lackluster season and game got the best of the 30-year-old receiver at the time of his comments.

He also addressed Hill pulling himself from the game in the fourth quarter of the loss ... with McDaniel saying he told Hill it was "unacceptable," but the Super Bowl champ was accountable for his actions.

Despite what Hill might've said in the locker room, Grier told reporters that message was never relayed to him directly.

It's a complete 180 on Hill's part, as it wasn't just his postgame comments that caught everyone's attention -- he also swapped his X profile pic to an edited image of his face on Antonio Brown's body during his infamous mid-game walk-out in the 2022 season.