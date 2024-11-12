Tyreek Hill Reveals He Aggravated Wrist Injury During September Run-In W/ Cops

Tyreek Hill nearly didn't play in the Dolphins' big win Monday night due to a wrist injury that he says was made significantly worse by the cops who got physical with him during that now-famous September traffic stop in Miami.

The wideout made the revelation to ESPN's Lisa Salters ... just minutes before he was cleared to go in the Fins' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Tyreek Hill told @saltersl that his left wrist had been bothering him since training camp and said that it became an issue when he was detained by police in September.



Hill said he has a torn ligament in the wrist but has been playing through it. pic.twitter.com/hc40VbeBcK — ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2024 @espn

Salters said on the game's broadcast that Hill told her he first sustained the ailment during training camp ... but once Miami-Dade officers ripped him out of his sportscar and threw him in cuffs back on Sept. 8 -- it got much worse.

"He said an initial MRI showed that there was a torn ligament in that [left] wrist and that he's been playing through it," Salters said of her pregame conversation with Hill. "He said he's been quiet about it because he hasn't really known how to feel or what to do or how to deal because he's not used to being injured."

"He said, 'That arrest messed me up,'" Salters added. "And he said, 'I'm not gonna let it stop me.'"

Hill was listed as a gametime decision due to the injury -- but he ended playing all four quarters of Miami's 23-15 win over L.A. He recorded just three receptions, but did score a touchdown.

When he was asked about the injury by reporters following the game, Hill did not bring up the stop with cops.