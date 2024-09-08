Tyreek Hill Put In Handcuffs, Detained Before Dolphins Game

Tyreek Hill -- the best player on the Dolphins -- was put on the ground and placed in handcuffs just hours before Miami's kickoff Sunday ... although it appears he'll still play in the game.

Video circulating on social media shows several law enforcement officers confronting the 30-year-old just feet away from Hard Rock Stadium -- where the Fins will take on the Jaguars at 10 AM PT.

Check out the vid ... Hill was put face first on the ground -- all while authorities seemed to yell at him.

It's unclear as of right now exactly what Hill is accused of doing ... but the team said in a statement just moments after the incident, "Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released."

"Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."

Hill is actually expected to hit the turf in Miami in just a matter of moments to begin getting ready for his game against Jacksonville.