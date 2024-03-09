Tyreek Hill Involved In Clash At ATL Comedy Gig, Escalates After His Exit

Tyreek Hill was involved in a heated confrontation at Kevin Hart's comedy gig in Atlanta ... which escalated into a full-blown brawl… TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the Dolphins’ star wide receiver tell us that after settling into a seat at the Coca-Cola Roxy Friday, a woman grabbed him, claiming he had taken the seat she had paid for.

We're told Tyreek refrained from any physical retaliation ... he simply denied the accusation and immediately got the hell outta there before the situation spiraled.

Wise move, because according to cops…the dispute did get physical when the same woman, accompanied by a male companion, became involved in a verbal exchange with Tyreek’s friends.

Tensions boiled over, leading to a physical confrontation when she allegedly pushed someone from the other group.

The venue’s security managed to pump the brakes on the conflict ... before cops from Cobb County PD responded to the scene and separated the involved parties.

Cops say they reviewed video and determined the woman was the primary aggressor in the altercation, and she and her male companion were detained in handcuffs.

However, the people they clashed with didn't cooperate with police, and didn't want to press charges.