Tyreek Hill Driving ~60 MPH In 40 MPH Zone, Cops Say

TMZ Sports obtained the two traffic citations given to Tyreek Hill on Sunday, and cops say he was driving his McLaren 720S about 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

30-year-old Hill was cited for careless driving and failing to wear his seat belt ahead of the Miami Dolphins season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars ... a routine stop that turned ugly after a dispute between the NFL superstar and officers on the scene.

"High rate [of] speed visual estimation 60 MPH, no seat belt. High [traffic] of pedestrians and [vehicles]," one of the cops noted on the careless driving ticket.

The citations, which do not mandate Hill must appear in court, carry a combined total of $308 in fines if Ty were to plead or be found guilty.

That's not gonna set Hill back financially ... he signed a 4-year, $120 million extension with $72.2 million guaranteed. He's got the cash.

The incident should've been a big nothing-burger, but, turned into a massive controversy after body camera footage showed Tyreek being argumentative with the cops, who then reacted by yanking him out of the vehicle, and ultimately putting him face down on the ground.

Eventually, Hill was allowed to leave, returning to his day job ... where he hauled in 7 catches, including an 80-yard reception for a touchdown.

As for the cops, one of the officers has been placed on desk duty while the brass investigates the controversial incident.