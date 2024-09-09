Police Video Shows Cops Yanking Tyreek Hill Out Of Car After Window Dispute

Play video content TMZSports.com

Police have just released footage from Sunday's traffic stop involving Tyreek Hill ... and in the body-worn camera video, you can see cops yanked the Dolphins star out of his sportscar and threw him onto the ground following a dispute over his window.

The incident happened right outside of Hard Rock Stadium ... just hours before Hill was slated to play in Miami's season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the new vid, multiple motorcycle cops can be seen pulling over Hill after he initially appeared to speed by them while on his way to the game.

You can see clearly that things got contentious almost right away -- after one cop tapped on the wide receiver's window.

"Ay," Hill screamed. "Don't knock on my window like that, man."

When the officer asked why he wasn't wearing his seatbelt, Hill repeated, "Don't knock on my window. Don't knock on my window."

After a bit more back and forth, Hill could be heard saying, "Just give me my ticket, bro, so I can go. I'm finna be late, man. Do what you got to do."

Hill then re-rolled up his window, which caused the officer to say -- "Hey! Keep your window down." The officer then knocked again on the window -- and when Hill only rolled it down a few inches, you can hear the cop order him out of his ride.

Hill wouldn't immediately get out -- so one officer opened the door and dragged him out. The cop then put his knee in Hill's back -- and slapped handcuffs on him.

Hill can be heard the entire time on the phone with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, saying, "I'm getting arrested, Drew!"

Meanwhile, cops continued to yell at Tyreek -- with one saying, "When we tell you to do something, you do it, you understand?!"

The law enforcement member added, "Not what you want, but what we tell you. You a little f***ing confused."

They eventually got Hill to his feet and tried to get him to sit on a nearby curb -- but when he wouldn't immediately get down ... officers forced him to sit. At that moment, Hill screamed about recent surgery on his knee.

One officer responded, asking if Hill recently had a procedure on his ears due to his apparent refusal to cooperate.

Seconds later, two of Hill's teammates -- Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith -- arrived on the scene ... but cops ordered them to move away, all while threatening to put them in cuffs.

Rosenhaus eventually made his way to the scene ... and Hill was ultimately given two traffic citations and released.

Tyreek Hill just hit the handcuff celly

after an 80 yard TD

He went on to play in the Fins' opener -- and he balled out, logging seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. He actually poked fun at the run-in with cops during his endzone celebration.

The new video, meanwhile, is sparking outrage all over social media ... Dolphins star corner Jalen Ramsey just posted on X that the officers needed to be fired IMMEDIATELY!"