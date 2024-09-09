Tyreek Hill Claims Traffic Stop Detainment Sparked By Window Dispute

Tyreek Hill is sharing more of his side of the recent run-in with police ... claiming things only escalated when cops grew upset with how he operated his window during the traffic stop before the Dolphins' season opener.

Hill's attorney, Julius B. Collins, shared a statement on his behalf ... stating when the NFL superstar was initially pulled over for a traffic violation, he rolled down the window of his McLaren sportscar to hand over his license -- but proceeded to roll it back up.

Play video content TMZSports.com

According to Hill, an officer then knocked on the glass and instructed him to either keep the window down or be forced to get out of the vehicle.

Hill claims he complied and kept the window down, but the officer then demanded he get out of the whip anyway.

"Immediately after, another officer then aggressively approached Mr. Hill's vehicle and stated something to the effect that 'if we have to break that f***ing window we will,'" the statement read.

"Mr. Hill rolled down his window each time he was requested to do so by the requesting officers."

Hill's attorney said the receiver never posed a threat to the responding officers ... and things only escalated because the "overzealous officers" were on a power trip over the window dispute.

Collins added the Miami Dolphins receiver's legal team is currently exploring all legal remedies as a result of the officers' "excessive" actions.

Hill's team also thanked everyone who got involved in the traffic stop -- fans, onlookers and his own Dolphins teammates -- for making sure things did not escalate further.

Tyreek Hill just hit the handcuff celly

after an 80 yard TD pic.twitter.com/B7afkQCpdk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2024 @barstoolsports

As we previously reported, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association also shared the side from the officers' perspective ... saying Hill was not "immediately cooperative" and was cuffed for their own safety.