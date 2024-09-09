Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tyreek Hill Says Police Felt He Was a Threat, Doesn't Understand Why

Tyreek Hill Police Felt I Was a Threat ... Things Went From 0 To 60

tyreek hill
Getty/TMZ Sports

Tyreek Hill says his interaction with police went from calm to chaotic in a matter of moments ... and it made him feel like police viewed him as a threat.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is speaking out about Sunday's traffic stop detainment outside the team's stadium ... telling NBC News things "went from 0 to 60 immediately."

Tyreek says things got super tense with police as he was in the process of getting out of his car ... that's when officers suddenly yanked him out of the car and threw him to the ground.

The NFL star says police must have thought he was moving too slowly and he says he doesn't see why they felt he was enough of a threat to forcibly detain him.

090924_tyreek_hill_arrest_1894795
HILL'S CHAOTIC DETAINMENT
TMZSports.com

For their part, law enforcement says Tyreek was not "immediately cooperative" and he was handcuffed for the safety of the officers.

Tyreek is pushing back though ... he says he never should have been pulled over in the first place and he thinks police are now just covering for the arresting officers.

090924_tyreek_hill_obj_kal
FISHY SITUATION
TMZSports.com

The incident happened in plain view of fans and even some of Tyreek's teammates ... and he says the outcome could have been a lot worse if he wasn't a famous football player.

tyreek hill celebration
Getty

Tyreek played in Sunday's season opener a few hours after police had him in cuffs, and he scored a touchdown and then did a celebration mimicking his detainment. He says he just wanted to laugh and have a good time.

