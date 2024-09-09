Tyreek Hill Says Police Felt He Was a Threat, Doesn't Understand Why

Tyreek Hill says his interaction with police went from calm to chaotic in a matter of moments ... and it made him feel like police viewed him as a threat.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is speaking out about Sunday's traffic stop detainment outside the team's stadium ... telling NBC News things "went from 0 to 60 immediately."

EXCLUSIVE: “I don't see why they felt like I was a threat.”



Hours before the Miami Dolphins’ season kicked off, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was taken into police custody.



Tyreek says things got super tense with police as he was in the process of getting out of his car ... that's when officers suddenly yanked him out of the car and threw him to the ground.

The NFL star says police must have thought he was moving too slowly and he says he doesn't see why they felt he was enough of a threat to forcibly detain him.

For their part, law enforcement says Tyreek was not "immediately cooperative" and he was handcuffed for the safety of the officers.

Tyreek is pushing back though ... he says he never should have been pulled over in the first place and he thinks police are now just covering for the arresting officers.

The incident happened in plain view of fans and even some of Tyreek's teammates ... and he says the outcome could have been a lot worse if he wasn't a famous football player.