Odell Beckham Jr. Present At Tyreek Hill Detainment, Asked 'What The F*** Happened?'

Odell Beckham Jr. was one of several people who stopped to watch Tyreek Hill's run-in with cops on Sunday morning ... and like everyone else at the scene, he wondered out loud "what the f*** happened?"

Check out new video of Hill's detainment, obtained by TMZ Sports ... you can see as the handcuffed NFL superstar was being questioned by authorities outside of Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Dolphins vs. Jaguars game -- OBJ was just feet away trying to help out.

The Fins wideout -- who signed with Miami this offseason -- could be seen talking with defensive lineman Calais Campbell ... when at one point, he asked straight up what was all the commotion about?

It appeared Campbell and another man told him it had something to do with speeding ... and that's when you can hear Beckham reply, "Ask them if they know what a 720S is. The bitch go fast."

Later in the video, you can see Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was also at the scene doing his part to get the situation squared away.

Hill was ultimately released from custody ... and he went on to play well in Miami's season-opener. He logged seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown in the victory ... and following his lone trip to the end zone, he poked fun at his detainment with a hands-behind-his-back celebration.

Following the game, he was asked what happened -- but he said he didn't want to comment on it.

"We're just going to let bygones be bygones," he said.