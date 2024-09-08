Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tyreek Hill Puts Hands Behind Back, Mimics Detainment During TD Celebration

Tyreek Hill Jacksonville PD Can't Detain Me ... Hands Behind Back During TD Celebration!!!

Getty/X/@FinsXtra

Tyreek Hill's letting his detainment fuel his competitive fire ... putting his hands behind his back after scoring his 80-yard touchdown during Sunday's game.

The wide receiver -- who was detained by police just hours before his Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- just scored a huge TD ... and, fans filmed his reaction in the endzone.

Getty

After scoring, Tyreek turned toward the crowd and put his hands behind his back ... micmicking the position cops put him in this morning.

Watch the video ... the WR walks right in front of the Dolphins supporters making sure they see his posture -- and, they go absolutely crazy for their star receiver.

X/@FinsXtra

As we told you ... TH was pulled over this morning by local officers -- and, somehow ended up face down in the street with his hands cuffed behind him before cops sat him on the curb.

The Dolphins put out a statement ... saying Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident and briefly detained. Further details have not come out yet.

Getty

Stephanie V. Daniels -- director of the Miami-Dade Police Department -- says they are reviewing details of the incident and body cam footage.

Tyreek will almost certainly address the media after the game ... and, based on his TD celebration, his comments are sure to be fiery.

