Tyreek Hill's Mom Accused Of Slapping Woman, Breaking Necklace In Altercation

Tyreek Hill's mother allegedly slapped a woman and later broke her necklace during an altercation last month ... and now the woman has filed a police report over it.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the incident happened on or around July 1 in Southwest Ranches, Fla. ... after the NFL star's mom, Anesha Sanchez, got into a dispute with her friend, Maleney.

Cops say Maleney told officers that during their argument, Sanchez offered to give Maleney a ride home in order to stop the disagreement. But, Maleney claims Anesha snapped during the lift back to her pad ... and allegedly slapped Maleney across the face with the back of her hand.

Maleney says Anesha then ordered her to get out of the vehicle.

According to the docs, Anesha told Maleney almost immediately to get back in, as it was raining. Maleney says Anesha reached for her to pull her into the ride, but grabbed her gold necklace instead -- and broke it.

The docs state Anesha eventually got Maleney back in the car and drove her home -- and kept the necklace because she vowed to have it repaired.

Maleney, though, said as of July 31, she still didn't have her necklace back.

While officers wrote in the docs Maleney stated she "did not want anyone to go to jail," it's clear she wants the jewelry returned.

We've reached out to Anesha for comment, but haven't heard back yet.

