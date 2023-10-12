Tyreek Hill Surprises Dolphins Fan W/ Gifts After Mixup In Stands With Mom

Sorry For Mixup With My Mom!!!

A Dolphins fan who got into an embarrassing mixup with Tyreek Hill's mom at a game over the weekend was just rewarded for his troubles with a bunch of gifts ... courtesy of the Miami star himself!!

Hill's mom initially had big beef with the man on Sunday during the Dolphins' blowout win over the Giants at Hard Rock Stadium ... when her son tried to give her a ball after scoring a touchdown.

tyreek hill mom was not playing about the touchdown ball 😂

pic.twitter.com/0xSwC79xuN — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 8, 2023 @shannonsharpeee

As the wideout passed it into the stands, a man just in front of Momma Hill intercepted it ... before he appeared to begrudgingly hand it over to her.

Initially, it seemed the guy was just being a jerk ... but Hill later learned the man had no idea his mom was the intended target for the ball -- so he found him and showered him with presents this week.

In a video Hill posted to his social media pages Thursday, you can see Tyreek surprise the guy at a restaurant with a ball of his own ... and more.

The fan was floored by Hill's generous act -- and quickly gave the football player a big hug.