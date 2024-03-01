Tyreek Hill Says Model Broke Her Leg Tripping Over Dog, Not In Enraged Drill

Tyreek Hill is fighting back against the model who said he broke her leg during a fit of rage in a football drill ... saying she got injured merely because she tripped over a dog.

In a lawsuit filed in Florida last week, Sophie Hall -- an influencer with over 2 million followers on Instagram -- claimed that after Hill courted her through a series of direct messages last summer ... she showed up at his Southwest Ranches mansion.

She alleged that while there, the two engaged in some football drills -- and when she "held her own" against the Miami Dolphins star, he became embarrassed and enraged. She said he then "charged into her violently and with great force," causing her to sustain a serious leg injury.

But, Hill's attorney, Julius B. Collins, said in a statement to TMZ Sports on Friday that Hall's lawsuit is complete BS ... and an attempt to shake down the NFL player.

According to Collins, Hall did show up to Hill's home and the two did engage in some "playful" drills ... but she hurt herself when she fell over a dog -- not because Hill turned violent.

Collins called Hall's claims "disgusting and cunning."

"This lawsuit is baseless," Collins said, "and nothing more than an attempt to bring bad publicity to Mr. Hill and force him into paying them and their client monies."

Collins added that Hill has opened up an insurance claim for the injuries Hall suffered while at the wide receiver's residence ... but Hall filed the lawsuit "in an attempt to 'scare tactic' him into personally covering the cost of Ms. Hall’s medical bills."

"Mr. Hill is prepared to defend against this baseless lawsuit head on," Collins said.

For the Dolphins' part, general manager Chris Grier told media members at the NFL Combine this week they were aware of the suit and are still gathering information.