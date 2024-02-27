Tyreek Hill Sued, Model Claims He Broke Her Leg In Fit Of Rage During Football Drill

A social media influencer with two million followers on Instagram is claiming Tyreek Hill broke her leg in a fit of rage in his backyard during a football drill last summer ... and now, she wants him to fork over some serious cash for it all.

Sophie Hall made the allegations in a lawsuit filed in Broward County, Fla. last week ... alleging the incident went down a short time after she had booked a ticket for her son to attend one of the NFL star's football camps in South Florida.

She claimed that after her purchase went through, she received some flirtatious messages from Hill on IG. One of the texts, she said, included a line from the Dolphins wide receiver that read, "I've been know to be a good stepdad."

Hall says during their chat on the social media app, Hill also invited her to "come a day early so me and mom can hang" -- before he gave her his personal cell phone.

In her suit, Hall says she went on to attend the camp with her son on June 17 -- and while there, Hill asked her to come back and visit him at his Southwest Ranches mansion.

Hall says days later, Hill purchased a flight and travel arrangements for her to reconnect with him on June 28.

Hall claims after she made her way to Hill's home, he asked her to participate in some football drills during a training session he was having in his backyard. Hill allegedly asked her to rush against him in a defensive line vs. offensive line, 1-on-1 style workout. According to Hall, she shoved the Super Bowl champion backward, which caused him to be embarrassed.

"Mr. Hill's attitude changed and he became angry," Hall said in her suit.

Hall alleges Hill then flipped the drill around so he could rush against her. And, after a couple reps, she said Hill "charged into her violently and with great force" ... 'causing her to suffer a right leg injury.

Hall says she complained that she was hurt ... but claims Hill has downplayed the severity of her injury, telling her to just rest on a bed and ice the leg.

In her suit, Hall says when she eventually got back home on July 1, 2023, an orthopedist diagnosed her with a leg fracture ... that required metal hardware implantation to fix.

