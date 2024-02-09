Tyreek Hill, Keeta Vaccaro Pack On PDA At NFL Honors After Divorce Case Dismissed

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro have clearly put their divorce case drama in the past ... the two packed on the PDA on their way to NFL Honors on Thursday -- looking more in love than ever.

Of course, the relationship looked like it was coming to an end just a couple weeks ago ... after Hill submitted a petition for the dissolution of his marriage in Broward County.

But, the Miami Dolphins wideout said it was all filed in error ... and, eventually, the case was dismissed earlier this week.

Now, the couple is putting on quite the united front, getting cozy before, during, and after the NFL's annual awards ceremony in Vegas.

The two shared a kiss in a car -- before Hill got a little bit handsy during a dance backstage. They also shared an embrace at the event's red carpet -- documenting it all on their Instagram pages.

"NFL honors with the wife," Hill said in a caption recapping the event.