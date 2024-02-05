Tyreek Hill Divorce Case Dismissed

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro are staying together after all ... TMZ Sports has learned the Miami Dolphins star's divorce case has been dismissed.

Broward County court records show the wideout filed to drop his petition on Jan. 30 ... just eight days after it was initially filed.

The records now show the matter has been "dismissed, settled or disposed before hearing."

Of course, Hill told the public late last month this would be coming ... saying on a live stream that he never gave his people the green light to file the papers in the first place.

He added at the time that he "fired the f***ing bonehead that did that mistake."

Hill also said in a post on his X page that he and Keeta "are happily married and gone stay that way."

The two have presented a united front ever since the divorce filing went public -- Keeta shared some loving snaps of them on social media ... and she even traveled with him to last weekend's Pro Bowl Games in Orlando.