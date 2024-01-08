Tyreek Hill House Fire Caused $2.3 Million In Damages, Officials Say
1/8/2024 2:35 PM PT
The inferno at Tyreek Hill's mansion caused the NFL superstar's property to lose over $2 million in value ... this according to an incident report obtained by TMZ Sports.
In the docs, officials say the Southwest Ranches, Fla. residence -- which the wide receiver bought for $6.9 million in 2022 -- had an estimated value of $5.6 million before the flames ... but the blaze caused some $2.3 million in damages.
What's worse for Hill ... officials also said in the docs they believe around $1 million worth of stuff was destroyed during the incident as well.
Authorities provided a little more detail on how they believe the blaze all started ... writing in the documents that two kids at the home told them they had been playing with a lighter which they "thought was a toy and accidentally lit a toy on fire."
"They got scared," officials said, "threw the toy, and ran."
According to the report, the child who started the fire was a 4-year-old.
The report states no one was injured ... and an investigation into the blaze is now closed.
As we reported, a 911 caller initially told law enforcement of the fire at around 1:50 PM ET on Jan. 3. Hill was not present at the time it broke out ... though he did leave Dolphins practice early to tend to the matter.
Hill still managed to play in Miami's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in spite of the distraction ... and he logged 82 yards and a score in a 21-14 loss.