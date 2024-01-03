Rick Ross Films Tyreek Hill's House During Fire: 'It Looks To Be Electrical'

Play video content instagram / @richforever

Rick Ross just so happens to be neighbors with Tyreek Hill -- and was home as the Miami Dolphins' star's mansion went up in flames earlier this afternoon -- documenting the inferno in real-time.

The MMG rapper immediately jetted out to his front lawn Wednesday when he spotted the smoke, met by fire truck sirens and helicopters swirling the Southwest Ranches community.



The Boss captured the fire trucks working overtime in attempts to douse the flames.

Rozay gave his take on the source of the blaze, saying he believed it was caused by an electrical disturbance.