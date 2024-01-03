Tyreek Hill's Florida Home Catches On Fire, Rescue Crews Working To Douse Flames

Play video content WSVN

UPDATE

12:28 PM PT -- A spokesperson for the Davie Fire Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... they first received a call about the fire at Tyreek Hill's home at around 1:50 PM ET.

There were occupants inside the residence when the blaze broke out, the spokesperson said ... but all were safely evacuated and no one suffered any injuries.

The spokesperson added the fire is currently under control -- though it's yet to be determined what started it all.

12:06 PM PT -- Tyreek Hill and his wife have just shown up at the property.

The Dolphins star -- wearing a white T-shirt, sweats and a boot to protect his injured ankle -- looked concerned as he watched firefighters put out the blaze.

A Florida home belonging to NFL superstar Tyreek Hill has caught on fire ... and rescue crews are now on the scene working to put out the blaze.

Flames could be seen poking through the roof of the Southwest Ranches mansion throughout Wednesday afternoon ... and firefighters have been attempting to knock down the inferno with a water hose for much of the last hour or so.

Thankfully, a spokesperson for the Dolphins told media members neither Hill nor his family are in any danger. The Miami rep added Hill has left Fins practice to go get a handle on the situation.

Hill -- who was traded to the Dolphins prior to last season -- reportedly purchased the place in 2022 for nearly $7 million.

He's in the middle of an MVP-caliber season -- logging 112 catches for 1,717 yards and 12 TDs.

The Dolphins are slated to play in a pivotal game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night that will decide the AFC East.