Tyreek Hill Is NFL's MVP, Ex-Dolphins LB Channing Crowder Says

At least, that's what Channing Crowder is saying, telling TMZ Sports this week the Miami wideout has just been that good this season.

"He is the best player at his position in the NFL right now," Crowder said.

Of course, Crowder might have some bias in him -- after all, he did play all six of his NFL seasons with the Dolphins -- but his argument is one that's certainly hard to go against.

Through 10 games so far, Hill already has 1,222 receiving yards, nine touchdowns and 79 catches -- marks that have him on pace to break nearly every single-season record for a wide receiver.

Crowder says in his mind that's enough to put him over guys like Mahomes, Hurts, Jackson and the rest of the NFL's star quarterbacks for the league's most coveted award.

"When you're talking about the Dolphins," Crowder said, "and their best player being Tyreek Hill, he has to be the MVP."