Tyreek Hill Paying Cameraman's Salary After TD Celebration Leads To NFL Ban

Tyreek Hill's making sure his photographer will still have a steady flow of cash this year despite his ban from NFL sidelines ... telling media members Thursday he'll cover the guy's salary after their epic TD celebration led to the punishment.

The Dolphins star said it was a no-brainer to kick the money his cameraman's way ... because the two are good pals -- and, after all, it was his endzone backflip that got the dude booted.

Tyreek Hill’s response on @kfitzsports getting suspended - “I told him I was going to cover his salary, whatever the NFL was going to pay him…I told him I was going to make sure that I do what’s right and take care of you, make sure you’re not out of a job. That’s my guy.” pic.twitter.com/oVFzj4tNDU — Giselle Espinales (@GiselleSports) December 1, 2023 @GiselleSports

"I told him, 'I was going to make sure that I do what's right and take care of you and make sure you're not out of a job,'" Hill said in front of his locker. "So, that's my guy."

Hill and the photog, Kevin Fitzgibbons, have been friends for a while ... after the Miami wideout initially hired him for some video work.

And, the two's relationship ultimately led to Fitzgibbons landing a job with the NFL -- though after Hill used the cameraman's phone to film a flipping touchdown celebration ... the league revoked his credential for this season -- and perhaps longer.

The move was panned by many -- including LeBron James, who said it was "F'd UP!!!" -- and Hill said he actually tried to get Roger Goodell and Co. to reverse their decision.

"I went through every avenue," he said. "But, they've got their reasoning."

Hill explained he's still going to work with Fitzgibbons on other projects even after covering his salary ... and added that he's been giving him some positive encouragement as well.