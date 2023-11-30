LeBron James Blasts NFL For Suspending Tyreek Hill Cameraman, 'Do Better!'

LeBron James is racing to Tyreek Hill's cameraman's defense ... ripping the NFL for suspending the guy for his role in one of the Dolphins receiver's touchdown celebrations earlier this year.

The Lakers forward took to his Instagram page to blast The Shield late Wednesday evening ... just days after Hill's photog said Roger Goodell's league might remove him from its sidelines forever for participating in Hill's backflip celly during a game in October.

"Man," the NBA superstar wrote, "this is F'd UP!!!"

"Suspended for the year and possibly for good!" James added. "C'mon NFL! Do better! S*** ain't that serious."

A lot of people on social media certainly agreed with The King's stance ... because, after all, Hill's endzone party with his cameraman has so far been one of the best moments of the year in the NFL.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It all happened back on Oct. 15 ... after Hill scored six against the Carolina Panthers.

Once he crossed the goal line, he raced through the endzone -- and when he noticed his photog and good pal Kevin Fitzgibbons filming him, he grabbed the guy's cam and performed a selfie backflip. Fitzgibbons jumped up and down, and Hill appeared to be in great spirits after it too.

The league, however, clearly didn't love it -- refs penalized Hill for it during the game for using a prop, and officials fined him for it afterward. Later, the league pulled Fitzgibbons' credential for the remainder of the 2023 season as well.

In a video posted to his TikTok page this week, the 20-year-old photographer said he understood the NFL's decision ... and said he was grateful for the opportunity it gave him. He added that he hoped the league would let him back next year.